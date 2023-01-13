Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 31.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 105,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 45.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $49.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $125.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average of $42.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($112.90) to €85.00 ($91.40) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Further Reading

