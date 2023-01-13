Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,867,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $36.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

PEAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

