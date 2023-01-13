Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,029 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.73.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.42.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

