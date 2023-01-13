Czech National Bank Invests $2.57 Million in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTW. StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $229.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.78.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $254.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $187.89 and a 1 year high of $258.43. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.09.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total value of $436,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,133.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

