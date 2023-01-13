Clean Yield Group Sells 2,926 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Clean Yield Group cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.2% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $35,055,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,414,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,082 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.36.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $149.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.94. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

