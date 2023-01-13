Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 127.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STLD. State Street Corp increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,530,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,427,000 after purchasing an additional 14,929 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,751,000 after purchasing an additional 506,418 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after purchasing an additional 893,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,335,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,397,000 after purchasing an additional 156,637 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $110.37 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $113.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.45.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STLD shares. UBS Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,618,650.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Further Reading

