State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 41.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,646,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,758,000 after buying an additional 480,191 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,398,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,444,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,500,000 after buying an additional 406,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,985 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Omnicom Group stock opened at $84.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

