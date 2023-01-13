Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 5,711 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,711 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $52,000. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.36.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $149.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.94. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

