The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.9% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $24,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 79.4% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.36.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $149.81 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.94. The firm has a market cap of $357.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

