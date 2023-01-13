Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $929,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,055,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.4% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 49.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,414,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,559,000 after buying an additional 12,082 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG stock opened at $149.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.94. The company has a market cap of $357.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.36.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

