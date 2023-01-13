Czech National Bank Takes $2.20 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Czech National Bank acquired a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,132 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in United Rentals by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Rentals Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.58.

NYSE:URI opened at $391.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $354.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $393.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.