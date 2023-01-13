Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,088 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 141,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 14,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:RF opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on RF. Wolfe Research upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Compass Point reduced their price target on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

