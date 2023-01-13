Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 2,012 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 43.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 40.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE:UL opened at $51.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.22. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $54.35.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%.

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

