Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,783 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 190,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 105,202 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 175,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 950,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,338,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.36. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

