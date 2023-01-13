Conning Inc. Sells 1,254 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Conning Inc. cut its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,517,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989,744 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 769.6% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,142,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,814,000 after purchasing an additional 999,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,488,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $133.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $302.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.70. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $139.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile



Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

