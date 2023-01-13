Advance Capital Management Inc. Purchases 143 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Chevron by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in Chevron by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 109,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $677,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $675,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $177.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.84 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.