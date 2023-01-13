Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 61.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $177.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $122.84 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

