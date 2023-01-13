IFG Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 2,736 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,736 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.10.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $604,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,304,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $604,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,304,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $253,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,732.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,785 shares of company stock worth $4,550,770 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $126.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

