US Bancorp DE Has $5.33 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AME. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 73.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 407.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

Insider Activity

AMETEK Stock Up 0.0 %

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AME stock opened at $145.55 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $146.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.16 and its 200-day moving average is $126.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.00%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

