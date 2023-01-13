US Bancorp DE Raises Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Zscaler by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,876 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $168,365,000. Scge Management L.P. boosted its position in Zscaler by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,566,000 after acquiring an additional 399,000 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,685,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,211,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZS. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zscaler from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Zscaler to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.90.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Zscaler Price Performance

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $144,044.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,929,882.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,560 shares of company stock worth $2,829,478 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $104.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.64 and a twelve month high of $290.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.