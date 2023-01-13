Bell Rock Capital LLC Makes New $677,000 Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.1% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 140,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.9% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 27,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.2% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.1 %

CVX stock opened at $177.08 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.84 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $342.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.67.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

