D. Scott Neal Inc. Sells 355 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

D. Scott Neal Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 48,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $113.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $466.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $69.81 and a 52 week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.41.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

