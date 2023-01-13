KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 2,176 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.41.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.7 %

XOM opened at $113.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $69.81 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.