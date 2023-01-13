AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after buying an additional 123,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,685,000 after purchasing an additional 66,127 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in AutoNation by 491.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 446,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,107,000 after purchasing an additional 370,972 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AutoNation to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

AN stock opened at $115.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.90. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $135.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 62.53%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 12,538 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total value of $1,346,831.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,694,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,735,738.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $226,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total transaction of $1,346,831.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,694,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,735,738.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 336,404 shares of company stock worth $37,094,192. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

