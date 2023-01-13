US Bancorp DE Has $5.33 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in AMETEK by 2.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 25,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AME stock opened at $145.55 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $146.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.16 and its 200-day moving average is $126.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.00%.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AME. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

