KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

KeyCorp has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. KeyCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect KeyCorp to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.3 %

KEY stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 71.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 35.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

