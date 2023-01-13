Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.20.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $71.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.29. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.01.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 8,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

