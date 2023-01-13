Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 178 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter worth $88,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter worth $80,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $80.01 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $86.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.68 and its 200 day moving average is $75.15.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

