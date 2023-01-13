PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CFO Emily Luisa Hill Sells 418 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $18,542.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,734.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Emily Luisa Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, January 9th, Emily Luisa Hill sold 758 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $31,578.28.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 4.6 %

PTCT stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.50. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $55.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $217.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.18 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTCT. Cowen dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,211,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,027,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,620,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,153,000 after purchasing an additional 575,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after purchasing an additional 440,850 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,688,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,650,000 after purchasing an additional 135,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 37.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 520,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,847,000 after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.