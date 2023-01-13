PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CAO Christine Marie Utter Sells 417 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $18,498.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,714.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Christine Marie Utter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Christine Marie Utter sold 706 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $29,411.96.

PTCT stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.50. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $55.58.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $217.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 26.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 87.1% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter.

PTCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

