International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $319,000 in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 395.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

KSS opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.85. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

