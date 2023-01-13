Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 243,369 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,903,194 shares.The stock last traded at $18.70 and had previously closed at $18.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Institutional Trading of Manulife Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 80,450 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.