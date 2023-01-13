International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 9 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AutoZone by 6.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,904,000 after acquiring an additional 73,582 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,797,000 after purchasing an additional 19,903 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 56.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,742,000 after purchasing an additional 58,933 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 113,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,286 shares of company stock valued at $22,691,045. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,578.81.

AZO opened at $2,363.00 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,610.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,459.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,301.50.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $25.69 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

