International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $311,000 Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 170,811.1% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,373 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,447,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,914,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 95,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,591,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $283.84 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $379.28. The stock has a market cap of $178.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.13 and its 200-day moving average is $282.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total transaction of $2,447,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,291,212.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total value of $2,204,223.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,434.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,291,212.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,320 shares of company stock valued at $9,989,748. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

