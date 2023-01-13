International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 466 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Clorox by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Czech National Bank bought a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,838,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $136.17.

Clorox Trading Up 0.6 %

CLX stock opened at $142.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.01.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.