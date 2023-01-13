AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Given New $164.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Loop Capital from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AME has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.89.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AME stock opened at $145.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $146.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.77.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.00%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth $69,179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,288,000 after purchasing an additional 557,368 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 45.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after purchasing an additional 485,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at $45,931,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.