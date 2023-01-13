International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $486,000 Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after purchasing an additional 339,889 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,087,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,380,895,000 after acquiring an additional 49,004 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,304,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $624,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 78.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,802,000 after acquiring an additional 567,520 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 932,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $547.69.

NOC opened at $487.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $526.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $364.62 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.60.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

