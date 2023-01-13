The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $42.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.87. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

