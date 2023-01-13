International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.45.

Cigna Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $310.22 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $213.16 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The stock has a market cap of $94.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.64 and its 200-day moving average is $298.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. Equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other news, Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

