SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $32,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 76.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 36.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 0.4 %

CB stock opened at $225.60 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $230.27. The company has a market cap of $93.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

