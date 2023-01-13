Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,139 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.20% of Lindsay worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNN. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Lindsay by 2,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the second quarter worth $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 75.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 21.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the second quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

LNN stock opened at $157.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.49 and its 200 day moving average is $157.13. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $116.77 and a one year high of $183.08.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $176.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.10 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

