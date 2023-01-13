iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,827,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,506,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,130,000 after purchasing an additional 723,619 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 119.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,256,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,946,000 after purchasing an additional 684,107 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 919,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,979,000 after purchasing an additional 413,241 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,432,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,925,000 after buying an additional 404,073 shares during the period.

EFG stock opened at $89.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

