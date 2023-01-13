Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,501.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.44 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $52.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%.

