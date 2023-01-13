International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.2% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $17.14 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 118.65%. Equities research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 38.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 68.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

