International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $478,000 Investment in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDVY. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 80,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

SDVY opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.73. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $30.99.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.