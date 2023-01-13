SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.82 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 258.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,930 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 167.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS stock opened at $69.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $122.06. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.60.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.88%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.