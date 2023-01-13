SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 82,038 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,038 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 38.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,537 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 32.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,986 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,700,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 200.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,594,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,800 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Performance

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $159.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.69. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

