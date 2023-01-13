International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 35,700 BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of BlackRock TCP Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 40,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 423,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 99,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BlackRock TCP Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $766.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 37.97 and a current ratio of 37.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average of $12.77. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $48.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.73 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 10.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.07%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

