International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 376 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Mosaic by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Mosaic by 1,202.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,843 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 7,158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 911,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,071,000 after acquiring an additional 899,304 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,172,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Mosaic Trading Up 3.9 %

Mosaic Increases Dividend

NYSE:MOS opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.16. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $79.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.