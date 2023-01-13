SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 305.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,683 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.89.
NUE stock opened at $155.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.74. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.28 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 28.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
